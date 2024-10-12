The unbeaten streak is over for the Buckeyes.

No. 2 Ohio State (9-1-2, 4-1-1 Big Ten) suffered its first loss of the season to UCLA (5-3-4, 2-2-2 Big Ten) 2-1 following a late second-half goal from Bruins’ Jose Contell Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

The Buckeyes struggled to capitalize on their offensive opportunities in the first half. They took five shots on goal and only one on target, compared to UCLA’s four shots.

Just five minutes out of the break, the Buckeyes got on the board.

Junior midfielder Ashton Bilow drilled a shot to the bottom middle and found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

UCLA responded 19 minutes later when graduate midfielder Edrey Caceres scored off an assist by sophomore defender Philip Naef to equalize the match at one.

Moments later, Bruins senior forward Jose Contell gave UCLA the lead with a shot to the bottom right of the Buckeyes net. The goal was assisted by freshman forward Artem Vovk.

The Buckeyes failed to muster another goal, suffering their first loss of the season.

Ohio State ended the match with 18 shots on goal compared to the Bruins’ 11, while accruing eight fouls to UCLA’s 10.

The Buckeyes will travel to McClimon Track/Soccer Complex to take on the University of Wisconsin Badgers 8 p.m. next Saturday.