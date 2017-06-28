Women’s basketball: Ohio State to play at Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Ohio State’s women’s basketball team’s schedule continued to increase in strength when the Big Ten announced Wednesday the Buckeyes would play Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on Nov. 30 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.

This is the third announced game on Ohio State’s 2017-18 schedule. The Buckeyes will be hosting Stanford on Nov. 10 and Connecticut on Nov. 12 as part of the “Countdown to Columbus” event which marks the start of the women’s college basketball season.

The Buckeyes and Blue Devils have faced off only one prior time when Duke took down Ohio State, 83-67, in 2009.

Last season, the Blue Devils, a perennial power who have made the NCAA tournament in 22 of the past 23 seasons, finished 28-6 and were knocked out of the tournament in the second round.

Ohio State has historically struggled in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, holding a 2-8 record in such matchups. As part of last season’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Ohio State fell to Miami, 94-89, in overtime and Duke defeated Rutgers, 68-32.

This game will have extra meaning for redshirt junior guard Sierra Calhoun, who transferred from Duke after the 2014-15 season.