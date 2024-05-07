A version of this story was published Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. and has since been updated to account for new information from the coroner’s office.

Please note this story contains mention of suicide and other potentially triggering information. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or ideation, there are resources available. The National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988.

The individual who died after falling from the Ohio Stadium has been identified as Larissa Brady, a 53-year-old woman from Georgia, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

According to preliminary reports provided by the coroner’s office and reviewed by The Lantern, the incident is being investigated as a suicide.

The office said Brady was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:25 p.m. and the coroner obtained a positive identification via fingerprint Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email Brady was a family member of a graduate. The coroner’s office report states Brady was the mother of a graduating student and that the daughter was notified of the incident and separated from the ceremony to be with her family.

The Lantern has not yet obtained an official police report, though Johnson said police “do not suspect foul play or an accidental fall.”

“Ohio State is grieving the death of Larissa Brady, a family member of one of our graduates,” Johnson said. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Brady fell from the southeast side of the Ohio Stadium around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Ohio State officials confirmed.

“Counseling is available for those in our community who need support,” Johnson said. “Students should call 614-292-5766 and press 2 for immediate assistance after hours. Faculty and staff should call 1-800-678-6265. If you or someone you know is experience suicidal thoughts or in crisis, we urge you to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.”

Other resources for suicidal thoughts or ideation are listed below.

Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline: 614-221-5445

The Trevor Project 24/7 LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 866-488-7386

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as The Lantern obtains it.