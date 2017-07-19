Former Butler walk-on Connor Fulton to join Ohio State

Connor Fulton, 2017 shooting guard from Alta High School (Utah), announced he will join Chris Holtmann at Ohio State after committing to play for the coach at Butler.

Fulton was originally scheduled to walk on at Butler, but will follow Holtmann to Columbus and play for the Buckeyes without a scholarship as a preferred walk-on.

Ohio State currently has 10 players on scholarship, including former walk-on junior guard Joey Lane. The Buckeyes added graduate transfer Andrew Dakich from Michigan earlier this week, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, which will leave Holtmann with two scholarship spots available for the 2017-18 season assuming Dakich will be given a scholarship.