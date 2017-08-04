Football: Four-star 2018 inside linebacker prospect K’Vaughan Pope commits to Ohio State

Ohio State gained its 17th member of its 2018 recruiting class when four-star inside linebacker K’Vaughan Pope committed to the Buckeyes Friday evening.

I AM PROUD TO SAY THAT I AM COMMITTED TO THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY 🅾️🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/2vFW9AuGjs — THE POPE (@Pop3Bad_81) August 4, 2017

The Dinwiddie, Virginia, native is the 168th-ranked player nationally in the class, according to 247Sports composite rankings, and ranks seventh in the country at the position.

The Buckeyes received Pope’s pledge over other top programs such as Florida, Clemson and Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Pope is the No. 4 ranked player in his state. He joins fellow inside linebacker and Virginian Teradja Mitchell in Ohio State’s 2018 class, which is the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation.