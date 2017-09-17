Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett sets Big Ten record for most career touchdowns responsible for, surpassing Drew Brees

With a touchdown pass to sophomore wideout Austin Mack with 7:01 remaining in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s game against Army, redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett surpassed former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees, setting the Big Ten record with his 107th total touchdown accounted for.

The touchdown gave the Buckeyes a 37-7 lead.

This isn’t the first conference record the quarterback has set. As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Barrett set the Big Ten record for most touchdowns responsible for in one season with 45, surpassing Brees who set the record in 1998 with 42 touchdowns.

The touchdown put Barrett in sole possession of 38th place in NCAA history.

Barrett was named the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year in 2014 and 2016. He is the first three-time team captain in Ohio State history.

