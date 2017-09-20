What’s up: Sept. 21- 24

Thursday, Sept. 21

Nightlight 614, 7:30 p.m. at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. The outdoor film series will feature “This Town” and brings a collection of food trucks, beer and wine to the Scioto Mile. Admission is free and 21 and over.

Com Truise, 7 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The New York native electronic musician will perform with Nosaj Thing and Cleopold. Tickets are $18 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Friday, Sept. 22

Columbus Oktoberfest, 5 p.m. at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The annual three-day festival brings German culture to Columbus through food, music, dancing and shops. Admission is free.

Scareatorium Opening Night, 7 p.m. at 2605 Northland Plaza Dr. The two haunted houses are back for their eighth season with new special effects, more haunted rooms and a DJ for opening weekend. Admission is $22 at the door.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Father John Misty, 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. The indie singer-songwriter will perform with Weyes Blood. Tickets start at $35 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Steve Miller Band, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The California blues-rock band will perform with Scotty Bratcher. Tickets are $45 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Katy Perry, 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The award-winning pop star brings her “Witness” tour to Columbus with opener Noah Cyrus. This show was rescheduled from its original Sept. 7 date. Tickets start at $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.