Football: Former Ohio State running back Bri’onte Dunn charged with felony, issued $500,000 bond

After a 9 a.m. arraignment Thursday morning, Bri’onte Dunn, a former Ohio State running back, was charged with a felony for rape and kidnapping, according to a case document.

Dunn was issued a $500,085 bond under the conditions that he stays away from the victim and location the incident took place, but as of 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Dunn was still being held at the Franklin County jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.

The affidavit states Dunn called the victim asking for a ride at 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 20 and forced her to drive him to her residence on the 2800 block of Neil Ave. Dunn went to the victim’s room 15 minutes after she went to sleep, got on top of her and made forcible contact with her against her wishes before he fell asleep, according to the affidavit.

The next morning, according to the affidavit, Dunn woke up and proceeded to rape the victim as she attempted to push him off and told him to stop.

Dunn was dismissed from Ohio State’s football team in July 2016 and was later charged with domestic violence and assault. According to court documents, the charges of domestic violence were dismissed, but he was found guilty on charges of assault on Feb. 6, 2017. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 730 days of probation. The 180-day sentence was suspended and not served.