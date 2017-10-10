Football: Ohio State releases Week 7 depth chart prior to Nebraska game

Four days before its matchup on the road against Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten), No. 9 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) released its depth chart, revealing several changes due to injuries on the lines and a few others due to recent performances.

Following the season-ending broken leg injury suffered by redshirt sophomore right guard Branden Bowen, redshirt sophomore Matt Burrell and redshirt junior Demetrius Knox were listed as co-starters at right guard. Redshirt junior Malcolm Pridgeon is now the backup at left guard, a spot previously held by Burrell.

During a teleconference Tuesday, head coach Urban Meyer said the right guard position was still an open battle between Burrell, Knox and Pridgeon. Burrell took over at right guard Saturday after Bowen’s injury.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones was listed as the starter at defensive tackle. Jones missed the last two games with an injury after cutting his leg on a locker a couple days before the team’s game against Rutgers.

The kickoff specialist for the game is listed as redshirt junior Sean Nuernberger. He started at the position for the first time this season during the Maryland game. Nuernberger was replaced during the third quarter by freshman Blake Haubeil, who held the position for the first five games of the season.

Senior safety Erick Smith made an appearance on the depth chart after not playing the last two weeks. He is listed as sophomore Jordan Fuller’s backup at free safety. Meyer said Smith had to “handle his business” the Monday following the team’s 56-0 victory against Rutgers.

The depth chart can be found here.