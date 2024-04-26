Marvin Harrison Jr. makes history, that’s just what he does.

As the fourth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round 2024 NFL draft Thursday, Harrison rewrote Buckeye history yet again by becoming the highest-ever drafted wide receiver in Ohio State program history.

Harrison’s three-year, record-breaking stint as a Buckeye allowed him to surpass the previous Ohio State route-runner’s 1996, seventh-overall draft pick, Terry Glenn.

Some of Harrison’s accolades include being named a two-time unanimous All-American (2022, 2023) — the first receiver in program history to even earn it once — the only Buckeye receiver to become a Heisman Trophy finalist (2023) and the 2023 Biletnikoff award winner, given to the best wide receiver in the NCAA that season.

For his accomplishments in both 2022 and 2023, Harrison was the Big Ten’s Wide Receiver of the Year recipient and the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year last season as a junior.

Additionally, in Ohio State history, Harrison sits first in career games with 100-plus receiving yards with 15, sixth in both career pass receptions at 155 and receiving yards with 2,613, and third in career touchdown receptions with 32. The star played in 38 career games.

Harrison broke out his freshman year in Ohio State’s season finale against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, with a three-touchdown, 71-yard performance.

As a sophomore, Harrison caught 14 touchdowns and notched 1,263 receiving yards with former quarterback C.J. Stroud at the helm, who was drafted second overall by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL draft.

In 2023, Harrison added on to 14 additional receiving touchdowns with his first-ever rushing score, making 15 on the season. Against Western Kentucky on Sept. 16, 2023, former quarterback Kyle McCord connected with Harrison for Harrison’s longest reception — 75 yards. Overall, the receiver caught for 1,211 yards as a junior.

Harrison now has the chance to rewrite the Cardinals’ history.