Gateway hosts Sealyham Terrier meet-and-greet in honor of Hitchcock

The Gateway Film Center will be wrapping up its eighth year of “Hitchcocktober” this weekend with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s film “The Birds” and a meet-and-greet with several dogs of the rare Sealyham Terrier breed.



“Hitchcocktober” is a month-long tribute to English film director Alfred Hitchcock. The event featured 11 of his films throughout the month of October. Hitchcock is well known as the “Master of Suspense” for his pioneering of the thriller genre.



The showing of “The Birds” will be in 35-millileter film and conclude Gateway’s countdown to Halloween. The first screening took place Thursday, but there will also be a screening Friday and Saturday.



Prior to the screening, members of the American Sealyham Terrier Club will host a meet-and-greet with a group of Sealyham Terrier dogs, a rare breed that originated in Wales. Today, there are currently less than 500 Sealyham Terriers in the world.

The Sealyham Terrier is known to be Hitchcock’s favorite; he even features two of his own Sealyhams in a cameo in “The Birds.”



“Sealyhams are a happy, friendly, clownish terrier. They’re fun-loving and easy to have around,” said Lisa Lee, a member of the American Sealyham Terrier Club. “We want people to get the opportunity to meet them.”



Dave Gobey, a member of the American Sealyham Terrier Club, said right now there are 85 registered Sealyham terriers in the United States alone. However, in the United Kingdom the dog breed is almost on the verge of extinction, with only 22 registered Terrier’s.

Gobey said the sparseness of the breed inspired the creation of the American Sealyham Terrier Club.

“What we like about the Sealyham club is that they seem to have a mission to keep really high-quality dogs and breeders and make sure that the dogs find a good home.” Gobey said. “The club is really trying to elevate awareness about them.”



“The Birds” is a horror/thriller film in which a San Francisco socialite is drawn to Northern California by a potential boyfriend only to discover bizarre events in which birds begin attacking people.



The film was nominated for an Academy Award and also won the Horror Hall of Fame Award in 1991.



The dogs will be present before the 7:00 p.m. screening Friday night. Tickets are available at the Gateway Film Center.