Ohio State has broadened travel restrictions in response to the evolution of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The university will place temporary restrictions on university-sponsored travel for any country placed under Warning Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a universitywide email.

The university will also preemptively bring back any university community member who is on sponsored travel to a country that becomes classified as Warning Level 3, which means nonessential travel should be avoided, the email said.

“As the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) evolves, we continue to monitor guidelines and recommendations from local, state and federal officials,” the email reads. “The situation is changing rapidly, and the university is responding in kind.”

The email said if a member of the university community travels to a Level 3 area for a personal reason, they must report the travel to travelreporting@osumc.edu and will likely be subject to a 14-day self-quarantine and monitoring. If this occurs, the person would be unable to attend or participate in any university event.

The university currently has travel restrictions placed on China, South Korea, Italy and Iran through at least April 20. Any member of the university community who comes from or is planning on returning from these locations is subject to mandatory reporting through at least April 20.

There have been 101,781 confirmed worldwide cases and 3,460 deaths as of March 6, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 80,573 confirmed cases and 2,931 deaths in China. South Korea has 6,593 cases and 42 deaths.

Iran has 4,747 confirmed cases and 124 deaths as of March 6, according to Johns Hopkins University. Italy has 4,636 confirmed cases and 197 deaths.

There have been 260 confirmed cases in the United States and 14 deaths, as of March 6, according to Johns Hopkins University. Twelve of the deaths occurred in King County, Washington. There have been no confirmed cases in Ohio.

“The best way to prevent the spread of any type of infection — including the flu, which is currently much more prevalent in the United States — is to practice routine hygiene etiquette,” the email reads.