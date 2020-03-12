Ohio State’s spring game is canceled and attendance at athletics events until the end of the academic term will be limited to team members and families only, per a University statement released Wednesday.

The cancelation and restrictions are in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.

“The university has been working closely with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who has recommended that sporting events can continue, but with extremely limited spectators, as the state continues its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” the statement said.

The Spring Game was originally scheduled for April 11.

In other efforts to counter the spread of COVID-19, the Big Ten announced Wednesday that spectators would be banned from its conference tournament, outside team members, player families and media.

Fans can return paper tickets they bought to Ohio State sporting events to the point of purchase for a full refund. Tickets purchased digitally will be refunded automatically.