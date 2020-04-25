Former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller was selected No. 199 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round Saturday.

Fuller, who finished his collegiate career with 216 tackles and five interceptions, was the first Ohio State safety to be drafted since Malik Hooker was taken in the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The two-time captain started 40 of the 53 games he played during his career as a Buckeyes. The New Jersey native earned three Academic All-American honors over the course of his career.

In 2019, Fuller was part of a secondary that rebounded from a season full of struggles in 2018. The Buckeyes ranked No. 2 in the country for passing yards allowed with only 148.1 yards per game his senior season.

Fuller recorded interceptions for the Buckeyes in two of the past three matchups against Michigan.

With his selection, Fuller became the fourth safety since 2010 to be drafted out of Ohio State.