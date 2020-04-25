Former Ohio State right tackle Branden Bowen was swept up by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday.

Bowen’s career was not without adversity, as the Utah native sat out part of 2017 and all of 2018 with a leg injury. After earning the starting job at right guard in 2017, the injury derailed his progress until he emerged back in the lineup at right tackle in 2019.

Starting 13 games in his fifth year as a Buckeye, Bowen had his best season as a collegiate athlete. He earned the honor of second-team All-Big Ten given out by the coaches of the conference.

Bowen helped block for an offense that found great success on the ground in 2019, and running back J.K. Dobbins became the first Ohio State running back to top 2,000 rushing yards in a season at Ohio State.

With Bowen’s selection, he became the sixth tackle to be selected in the NFL Draft out of Ohio State since 2012.