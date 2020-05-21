The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to not extend the moratorium on voluntary athletic activities on campuses that goes through May 31 – clearing the way for Ohio State student-athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts.

The council approved the voluntary athletic activities for football and men’s and women’s basketball starting June 1. Ohio State football players will be allowed to return to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as soon as June 8 with proper safety procedures in place, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said.

“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” M. Grace Calhoun, council chair, said in a statement. “Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.”

The voluntary workouts must be initiated by the student-athletes themselves as coaches are still unable to dictate specific workouts for players.

The suspension of team activities started March 12 due to increasing concerns about COVID-19. The council stated that the use of facilities must be in accordance with state and local regulations.

A decision on the ability of other sports to participate in on-campus voluntary workouts will be discussed by the council at a later date.