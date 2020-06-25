As highly touted players leave Columbus, Lantern Sports dissects the transfer landscape at Ohio State after recent moves have revitalized the conversation.

More than 10 million people across the country watched Ohio State transfer and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow get drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals April 23. A week later, former four-star running back Jaelen Gill departed from Columbus to start a new collegiate journey. Add in the surprising transfers of Luther Muhammad, D.J. Carton and Alonzo Gaffney from the men’s basketball team and Kierstan Bell and Janai Crooms from the women’s basketball team, and each of Ohio State’s major sports programs have had a fair share of roster shake-ups.

Ohio State isn’t in deep trouble though, as the transfer cycle isn’t just an outflow of players leaving the school, but rather a revolving door. As certain players leave their respective programs, new players make their way to Columbus because of the Buckeyes’ athletic history and legacy as a flagship university in the Big Ten.

From players who have departed to those who have arrived, we dive into the reasoning and implications of the ever-revolving door of Ohio State transfers.