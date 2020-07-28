Ohio Stadium will not be a sea of scarlet in 2020.

Instead, Ohio State will be playing in front of a crowd that will be no more than 20 percent the capacity of the stadium, according to a Tuesday release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics. Along with a reduced crowd, the wearing of masks paired with social distancing will be enforced.

“While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season, the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans,” the department said.

The department also stated that there will be no tailgating or skull sessions for the 2020 season. Concessions at the stadium will operate in a limited capacity.

For the upcoming season, 44,320 season tickets were renewed, while Ohio Stadium holds just over 20,980 people when filled at 20 percent capacity. Season-ticket holders will have the ability to opt out while retaining full season ticket eligibility in 2021.

While it is the intention to accommodate as many season-ticket holders as possible, the release also states that Ohio State can reduce ticket allotments. Ticket allocation and seat selections will be announced at a later date, the department said.