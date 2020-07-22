Ohio State did not look far to earn its third basketball commit in the 2021 recruiting class.

St. Vincent-St. Mary four-star shooting guard Malaki Branham announced his commitment to Ohio State Wednesday. Branham is the top-ranked recruit from Ohio and is the fifth-ranked shooting guard in the country.

The Akron, Ohio, native selected Ohio State over offers from Louisville, Xavier and Baylor, among others.

Branham joins fellow four-stars and Ohio-natives Kalen Etzler and Meechie Johnson in Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class.