John Keim, ESPN NFL reporter for the Washington Redskins, joins the show to discuss the Ohio State lineage of Dwayne Haskins, Terry McLaurin and Chase Young.

The bond between these three Ohio State alumni continues to be strong in the next stage of their career in Washington, D.C. Keim discusses their relationship and how their upbringing as Buckeyes has elevated them not just as players, but as leaders and role models on and off the field.

For McLaurin and Haskins, they shared plenty of memorable moments as Buckeyes. Last year, as NFL teammates, they connected for a 75-yard touchdown in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles with their former coach, Urban Meyer, looking on. Keim details the strength of their connection as they develop as teammates.

The third of the Ohio State trio in D.C. is new to the league but his work ethic and character radiate the aura of a seasoned veteran. Chase Young is described as a “generational talent,” but Keim explains how Young’s Ohio State legacy and future in the NFL is built on far more than just athletic talent.

Three of the most impactful players in the recent history of Ohio State football have taken the next step of their career, but they’re doing it together. It’s a trend that doesn’t happen often, and we’re here to examine the eminence of their bond and their growth as players who all came through Ohio State.