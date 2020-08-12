Hope for Ohio State football in the fall appears to have completely evaporated.

Just hours after head coach Ryan Day said that Ohio State was still looking at options to play this fall, athletic director Gene Smith confirmed in a statement Wednesday evening that Ohio State will no longer look outside of the Big Ten for an opportunity to play a fall season.

“Ohio State has continued its communications with the Big Ten Conference office regarding a scenario to still play fall football games, but has now determined that this would not be an allowable opportunity for us to move toward,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith said that Ohio State is focused on the safety and academic success of its student-athletes. He also noted that the university will work with the Big Ten on developing a plan for spring competition as quickly as possible.