Haskell Garrett suffered a nonlethal gunshot wound Sunday and is in stable condition.

The senior defensive tackle was found by Columbus Police in an East 11th Avenue apartment after suffering a gunshot wound through the cheeks on his face, according to police. Responding to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue around 12:30 a.m., the police found blood and one shell casing in the street that led to Garrett.

The 22-year-old was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, according to police.

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.