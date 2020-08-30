Ohio State junior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) celebrates after taking down Miami wide receiver Tyre Shelton (20) in the first half of the game against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 21. Ohio State won 76-5. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Former Managing Editor for Multimedia

Haskell Garrett suffered a nonlethal gunshot wound Sunday and is in stable condition. 

The senior defensive tackle was found by Columbus Police in an East 11th Avenue apartment after suffering a gunshot wound through the cheeks on his face, according to police. Responding to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue around 12:30 a.m., the police found blood and one shell casing in the street that led to Garrett. 

The 22-year-old was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, according to police. 

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.