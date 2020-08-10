For the first time since its advent in 1890, Ohio State may not be playing a football season.

The Big Ten decided that the football season will be canceled for 2020 Monday, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The Big Ten, which is expected to announce its decision Tuesday according to the report, would join the Mid-American Conference as the only other Football Bowl Subdivision conference to cancel its football season.

Ohio State did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Over the days leading up to the decision, several Ohio State football players joined student-athletes around the country in the #WeWantToPlay movement, which called for the season to be played and for players to receive benefits such as opt-out opportunities and guaranteed eligibility if they decide to opt out.

“Restaurants are open, bars are open, all these other places are open and people have the freedom to do those things they want to do,” Ohio State center Josh Myers said in an Aug. 4 conference call. “I just feel like if people our age or any age can do those types of things, then I strongly feel like, if I want to, I should have the choice to play a college football season.”

The decision also goes against a statement released Sunday on social media by the Football Parents Association at Ohio State.

“We believe that this age group represents some of the healthiest individuals,” the FPAOS said in a statement. “While we recognize the risk cannot be eliminated, we believe the risk is minimal and the season can safely and responsibly occur.”

The Big Ten moved to a conference-only model July 9 in order to allow for more flexibility and control in handling COVID-19 during a football season.

“As I’ve learned more about the virus, I’ve shifted my priority of concern as it relates to what other leagues are doing and postseason to be quite frank,” Gene Smith, Ohio State athletic director, said July 9. “I just want to give our kids a chance to play.”

Ohio State’s 10-game season was set to begin Sept. 3 against Illinois.

The SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 are yet to make a decision on their fall sports seasons.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.