An arson was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 16 at 11:31 a.m. on Summit Street near East Fifth Avenue. According to the online police log, a suspect lit a door mat on fire in the common area of an apartment complex.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at the RPAC, according to the daily crime log.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 17 at 7:51 a.m. on East 14th Avenue near North Fourth Street. According to the online police log, the suspect entered the victim’s residence through an unlocked door while brandishing a gun and demanded “his stuff back.” The victim stated he did not know what property the suspect was referring to, and the suspect fled after a witness called police.

An incident of menacing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 17 at 6:05 p.m. at BrewDog Short North bar on North High Street near East Fifth Avenue. According to the online police log, a bar patron was harassing other customers and threatened to kill an employee.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 17 at 10:40 p.m. on West Oakland Avenue near North High Street. According to the online police log, the suspect was masturbating outside of the victim’s window. The suspect fled as the victim called the police.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 1:54 a.m. at Ohio Stadium, according to the daily crime log.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday between 2:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Summit Street near East 16th Avenue. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) entered the victim’s residence through an unlocked window and took a television, Nintendo Switch, video games, video game controllers, a backpack and laptop, worth a total of $3,975.

An incident of disorderly conduct was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 5:59 p.m. at Drinko Hall, according to the daily crime log.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday between 7:45 and 10:25 a.m. at Tommy’s Pizza on West Lane Avenue near Neil Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect told restaurant staff he came to “cover a shift for another co-worker.” The suspect was at the location for a few hours when he followed an employee into the bathroom and pulled out a gun. The employee stated the suspect demanded she open the safe. The employee instead gave the suspect an “undisclosed amount of loose cash” before he left the restaurant, the log stated.

An incident of public urination or defecation was reported to University Police as having occurred Sunday at 2:22 a.m. at the intersection of College Road and West 19th Avenue, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of criminal damaging and theft was reported to University Police as having occurred Sunday at 10 p.m. at Fisher Commons, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Monday at 4:16 p.m. at the soccer field west of Jesse Owens Stadium.