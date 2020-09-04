Most people accomplish their childhood goal on graduation day, but Konner Barr achieved his during the spring of his sophomore year.

Barr, who served as the Ohio State marching band drum major 2018-19 and graduated December 2019, began mace twirling at a young age and started going to Ohio State summer sessions when he was 6 years old. In the documentary “TBDBITL 141,” released Thursday, viewers are shown Barr achieving his lifetime goal of earning the drum major title as well as the trials he faced as the leader of the band.

The documentary touches on the relationship he has with his mother and aunt and their unwavering support in his pursuit of his dream. He said that he got the drive to see his goal through from his family pushing him.

“If it wasn’t for them constantly nagging me to go practice or taking me to practices, I can’t say I’d be in the position where I’m at,” Barr said. “They were truly there behind me 100 percent.”

Christopher Hoch, the marching band’s director, said that his first impression of Barr’s ability was “that guy is going to be drum major at Ohio State.”

“That was the first thought that crossed my mind when I saw him twirl,” Hoch said. “He is so good at what he does. That preparation, that years of preparation mixed with a really great talent produces spectacular results.”

Hoch said that Barr was well prepared to take over as drum major and that he led the band well in his two years at the head

“He was absolutely ready for it. He was prepared as anyone could possibly be and I think he did a tremendous job,” Hoch said. “He was a really fine leader, quiet in his own way but set a perfect example for everyone to follow.”

Barr’s journey to Ohio State took him through Gahanna Lincoln High School, where he was drum major for three years. It was in high school that Barr first twirled at an Ohio State skull session. In the documentary, Gahanna Lincoln’s director of bands Rob Cebriak, who told Barr and the rest of his band about the opportunity, said Barr jumped out of his chair in excitement when he heard the news, a moment which Barr still recalls.

“Having that opportunity to be a high school band and go down to Ohio State and twirl in high school is such a unique and rewarding opportunity, because it gave me that taste of how great this could be if I got to this position,” Barr said.

That drive led Barr to a tradition that the Ohio State marching band has been participating in since 1928: the ramp entrance.

It was a 2018 game against Oregon State in which a then-junior Barr ran down the ramp for the first time as the drum major.

“I get nervous really easily so the nerves were flowing,” Barr said. “As soon as I started running down the ramp, the nerves went away and it was just into my routine of just all the years I’ve been working for.”

It has been just over two years since Barr led the band down the field for the first time against Oregon State, and the two-time drum major has moved on from the university and his role in the marching band.

Now that he is away from it and has time to reflect, Barr said that he misses the people and gameday experience, but he also misses the more minute aspects of being a part of the band.

“I’m missing the overall feel of the rehearsal grind,” Barr said. “I hated it while I was in band, but you learn to love the daily practices, the daily commitments, and so when you’re taken out of that environment, you’re almost missing it.”

Barr said that he stays in touch with the current drum majors, but is making sure to not step on any of their toes.

Although he is no longer involved in pregame traditions or halftime shows, Barr is still part of the band family. Barr was even able to find employment at Dot the i Creative, a digital marketing agency in Dublin, Ohio, through the extended band family.

“It’s crazy how big the band family is, because those connections get you everywhere,” Barr said. “The guy who runs this company is a former TBDBITL member. He dotted the ‘i.’ I made that connection throughout the season, so the connections you make within the band really help you professionally.”

In line with the family theme, Barr married his wife Rebecca in June. The pair also got a new dog, Rocky, but Barr said he is still trying to figure out what his next big goal in life will be after accomplishing his dream of being the drum major at Ohio State.

“I had … this lifelong dream that I accomplished, so what’s the next step?” Barr said. “But for me, I just think the next step is trying to be the best person I can be, both professionally and in a normal capacity.”

Video by Owen Milnes | Campus Producer