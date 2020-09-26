An armed robbery near campus Friday night prompted a neighborhood safety notice Saturday morning.

According to the notice, two female Ohio State students were walking on Chittenden Avenue at approximately 11:18 p.m. when four men approached them from behind. One man pushed a victim in the chest and then pointed a gun at her while demanding her phone password. Another suspect pushed the other victim to the ground and demanded her phone password as well.

No injuries were reported, according to the notice.

This story will be updated with more information.