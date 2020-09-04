Ohio State reported another 170 cases of COVID-19 among students Thursday.

Over the 24-hour period of Sept. 1, 191 out of 3,710 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-Sept. 1 to 1,052. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 5.15 percent, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The university has tested more than 32,054 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14-Sept. 1, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard. The cumulative positivity rate for tested students is 3.28 percent.

In the same 24-hour period, 97 of 799 off-campus student residents tested were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 10.83 percent. Out of 2,720 students living on campus who were tested, 94 were positive for COVID -19, for a positivity rate of 3.34 percent.

Ohio State also reported 22 out of 1,342 employees tested between Aug. 1- Sept.1. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.64 percent. Total university positive COVID-19 tests are 1072 out of 33,396.

The university has 150 of 462 beds available in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. 208 students are in isolation housing and 104 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.