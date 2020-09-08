The university extended the suspension of in-person student organization events through Sunday — an additional four days from the original end of the suspension.

In an email sent to student leaders Tuesday, the university said in-person events with 10 or less people will be able to resume Monday. The original suspension of in-person events was supposed to end Wednesday.

The extension comes after Labor Day weekend, and the email states the extension gives the university the opportunity to monitor testing trends from the holiday.

According to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Sunday, 1,500 out of 40,377 tested students — 3.71 percent — tested positive between Aug. 14 and Sept. 4. Ninety-three out of 1,749 students tested Sept. 4 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the 24-hour positivity rate to 5.32 percent.

The university is in the process of installing three additional outdoor tents at Hale Green, outside of Traditions at Scott and Curl Market to facilitate outdoor gatherings. The tents will be ready for “informal” use in about a week, the email states.