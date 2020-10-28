If it were up to Garrett Wilson, he would be donning the scarlet and gray inside the Schottenstein Center rather than Ohio Stadium.

The sophomore wide receiver said his height prevented him from playing his favorite sport — basketball — but the Texas native was able to find success on the gridiron when he snagged 30 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns in his freshman campaign. Along with a starting position, Wilson’s sophomore season has been marked by a slide inside to the slot receiver spot — a position in which he excelled in against Nebraska.

“With the extended offseason, I got to get a lot of work in there, and it was a move I was excited to make from the outside — and then still being able to mix in some of the outside,” Wilson said Tuesday.

In the 2020 season opener, Wilson led the game with seven catches and 129 receiving yards to go along with his touchdown grab.

Playing on the outside during his freshman season, Wilson has shown a versatility to move around to different wide receiver positions.

Although Wilson said his favorite position to play is now in the slot, head coach Ryan Day said the offense will continue to utilize his versatility in the pass game.

“He can play outside, he can play inside, he can play big, he can play quick inside, he’s got great timing down the field, so he’s got quite a skill set,” Day said Tuesday. “We’re going to try to find ways to put him in the most advantageous situation.”

Wilson said that he is focusing on improving all aspects of his game.

Wilson said he looks to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams — who plays both inside and outside. He also watches Adams’ releases and ability to track the ball.

“I want to be able to do all those things,” Wilson said. “Anything that makes you harder to guard and harder to take away as a defense, so focused on trying to improve my whole game.”

Wilson said the slot position provides more advantageous matchups for him as a receiver, as sometimes he will be defended by either a linebacker or safety.

Despite having different personnel on him, Wilson said he has expectations for his ability to create space and catch passes.

“No matter who I’m matched up against, I feel like I hold myself to a high enough standard that I feel like I should get open and make myself available to the quarterback,” Wilson said.

On Saturday, Wilson succeeded on multiple occasions to provide an open target for junior quarterback Justin Fields to hit.

Wilson said the long offseason along with the coaches creating mock game day environments to simulate game speed helped him and Fields translate practice to the field Saturday.

“Justin doesn’t miss much, so when he’s on target, I’ve got to make sure I do my job,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s breakout performance came a year ago against Miami (Ohio) when he hauled in his first touchdown pass of his collegiate career.

The playing time he received in that game along with the rest of the games his freshman season paid dividends for his development, Wilson said.

“Just being able to get on the field at any point last season was huge for my development and to see the college competition and feel that speed and get involved with the offense — all that was huge for my development,” Wilson said.

Another factor that has helped Wilson find success does not originate from work on a football field, but rather his time spent on a basketball court.

Wilson said he started playing basketball when he was 5 years old, and he remembers being able to dunk on the lower rims.

Although he traded in a basketball for a football, Wilson said the skills he picked up on the hardwood have allowed him to be a better receiver.

“If it was up to me I would probably be playing basketball, being 6 foot, I decided to make the decision to play football and be a receiver,” Wilson said. “I think it has a lot to do with all the success and all these receiver traits and stuff like that. I think I owe everything to basketball.”