Ohio State football players will be wearing more than just scarlet and gray Saturday.

In line with the Big Ten’s “United As One” social justice campaign, announced Friday, a Big Ten press release said Ohio State players will wear stickers on the back of their helmets with the message “Equality.” The Buckeyes will also wear pre-game t-shirts that show support for the Big Ten’s campaign.

Along with Ohio State, the other 13 Big Ten universities will show support by donning helmet stickers, jersey patches or shirts.

“All things are possible in the Big Ten when we unite as one,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a press release. “I am humbled and deeply appreciative of how our 14 member institutions have communicated, collaborated and committed to develop a conference-wide campaign focused on creating equality and equity in our society.”

The “United As One” campaign was initiated by the Big Ten’s Equality Coalition in order to eliminate racism and hate while increasing inclusion and empowerment.