Last season, the consensus was that Tommy Togiai was the strongest player on the team, but the defensive tackle is more concerned with producing on the field than in the weight room in 2020.

The junior appeared in all 14 games during the 2019 season, but his position was dominated by a pair of fifth-year seniors. Like most of the defensive line, the 1-technique position has opened up for the Buckeyes, and Togiai is preparing to uphold the standard built by the previous groups.

“I’m really excited for this year to see how we click together as we step up and take this challenge of seeing all the guys we’ve lost,” Togiai said Wednesday in a Zoom call. “But every year coach [Larry Johnson] always says, ‘Raise the bar. Raise the standard.’ So we’re going to get after it this year and try to raise the bar even more.”

In 2019, Togiai learned behind current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who was a strong contributor to the Buckeye defense at the 1-tech. Hamilton collected 28 tackles and six sacks, a difficult feat for a player in the 1-tech spot.

Johnson said he sees similarities between Hamilton and Togiai and that he thinks Togiai has the abilities to be just as productive as Hamilton in the pass rush.

“DaVon Hamilton — what he did at nose guard is unheard of. He had seven or eight sacks at the nose guard position, that’s tough to do when you’re getting double-teamed. Tommy has the same chance. He’s powerful, he’s strong, he’s athletic.” Johnson said. “He will have some opportunity to rush the passer but I’m very confident he has the ability to do that.”

Togiai said that Hamilton gave him some tips on how to effectively rush the quarterback from both inside positions.

“Davon was a really big help,” Togiai said. “[He] just showed me how it’s done really, giving me the tips and pointers on how to rush from the 1-technique and then also from the 3-technique as well.”

In 2019, Togiai tallied 16 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Growing into his role even more entering his third season with Ohio State, junior defensive end Tyreke Smith said Togiai came in with leadership potential and has made daily progress at the 1-tech position.

“Every day, Tommy comes to work super strong, super smart on the field, knows his job,” Smith said Wednesday in a Zoom call. “He’s always doing his thing and helping us too, so he’s been growing.”

Helping in his progression is the competition Togiai faces in practice on a daily basis.

Going against redshirt juniors Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers, who earned second-team and third-team All-Big Ten honors, respectively, in 2019.

Togiai said the challenge the two interior offensive lineman present has helped him grow and develop.

“I think the whole part of the O-line, inside — especially Josh Myers, Wyatt Davis and Harry Miller — they challenge me every day in practice,” Togiai said. “Especially Wyatt and Josh, just going against them every day in practice, just two of the best O-line I’ll see probably this whole year, [I] see them every day in practice.”

While Togiai has been working on his game on the field, sophomore defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste said that Togiai has been making strides as a leader on the defensive front.

Calling Togiai more of a leader by example, Jean-Baptiste said that Togiai does all of the little things right when it comes to leadership.

“[He demonstrates leadership] just by doing everything that he’s supposed to do, and just running to the ball, the little stuff that matters,” Jean-Baptiste said.

Jean-Baptiste said that Togiai’s growth, as both a player and leader, is apparent in his demeanor since the Buckeyes returned to practice.

“You can tell his growth by how he plays and how he approaches the meeting room,” Jean-Baptiste said. “He’s starting to take those guys and carry them with him, he’s starting to be a great role model.”