After an uncertain offseason, Ohio State now has an opponent to gameplan for.

The Buckeyes will begin its season Nov. 25 against Memphis. The game will be the first day of the three-day Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic tournament played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“This is going to be an epic three days of basketball, and we are excited to help bring some of the most prominent teams in college basketball to Sioux Falls,” Lennie Foree, marketing director of tournament sponsor Bad Boy Mowers, said in a press release. “It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition to kick the college basketball season off with a bang, and we’re so proud to be able to give fans a taste of hoops during the holiday week.”

Along with Ohio State and Memphis, the event includes Creighton, Dayton, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.

The winner of the matchup between Ohio State and Memphis will go on to play the winner of Texas A&M and West Virginia in the semifinal round.

The games will be held with a limited number of fans allowed to attend.

Ohio State’s game against Memphis is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m.