Ohio State will receive an additional $14.5 million in the second round of funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email.

“The money will fund our continuing COVID response and health and safety measures. We are grateful to the governor and legislative leaders for prioritizing higher education,” Johnson said.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the distribution of an additional $419.5 million in CARES Act funds with $100 million allocated to higher education throughout the state of Ohio in a press conference Oct. 23.

Jeff Robinson, spokesperson for the Department of Higher Education, said the funding each Ohio college or university receives is determined by full-time enrollment, with extra consideration to Pell eligibility and the amount of residents on campus. He said these factors are combined into a formula to measure a college or university’s expenses in implementing COVID-19 safety measures.

Ohio State received $20 million in the first round of CARES funding, $16 million of which was distributed to students in need, Melissa Shivers, vice president for Student Life, said at the Board of Trustees’ Advancement Committee meeting Aug. 27.