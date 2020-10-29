At least two were detained and no injuries were reported after shots were fired near Summit Street and East 11th Avenues Wednesday night, Columbus Police confirmed.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m., and police immediately apprehended at least two people. Police at the scene said bullet casings were recovered. No students were involved according to police, and law enforcement remains in the area investigating the incident.

Bella Czajkowski, Max Garrison and Owen Milnes contributed reporting.