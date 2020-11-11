Ohio State will have to wait at least another week to get to 4-0.

The Saturday game against Maryland has been canceled after the Terrapins paused football activities due to an outbreak of cases. The game will not be rescheduled.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” head coach Ryan Day said in a release. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.”

Big Ten rules establish that a team will be eligible for the Big Ten Championship if a team has participated in at least six games.

Ohio State is set to host No. 10 Indiana Nov. 21.