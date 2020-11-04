The Buckeyes thin backcourt just got even thinner.

Head coach Chris Holtmann announced in a Wednesday press release that transfer and redshirt senior guard Abel Porter will not play for the Buckeyes in the 2020-21 season due to a medical condition that is not COVID-19 related. Holtmann said the condition will end Porter’s collegiate career.

“This has been a difficult past few weeks for Abel and his family,” Holtmann said in the release. “He is a tremendous person and I know he is very appreciative for the opportunity to be a Buckeye. Abel has expressed how thankful he is for the fantastic medical care he has received. He will remain a part of our program.”

Porter transferred to Ohio State after four seasons at Utah State where he racked up career averages of 4.3 points and 2.4 assists per game.