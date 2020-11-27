Ohio State’s athletic band and student section will be missing from the Schottenstein Center Saturday, but the No. 10 Ohio State men’s hockey team will still drop the puck for the first time at home in 2020.

Ohio State hosts Michigan State in the team’s first series in Columbus after losing both games of a road series at No. 8 Minnesota earlier this week. Both the Buckeyes and Spartans are in search of their first conference wins this season.

Series information

Ohio State won each of its four games against Michigan State in the 2019-20 season and outscored the Spartans 10-3. Buckeye senior goaltender Tommy Nappier is undefeated in his career against Michigan State with three shutouts.

Scouting Michigan State

Michigan State (1-0-1, 0-0-0-0 Big Ten) opened its season at home Nov. 19 against Arizona State, ending game one in a 1-1 tie and shutting out the Sun Devils 2-0 in game two.

The Spartans spread nine points among nine players in their first series, with goals from junior defenseman Christian Krygier, senior forward Mitchell Lewandowski and junior forward Mitchell Mattson. Junior goaltender Drew DeRidder allowed just one goal on 53 shot attempts, good for a .981 save percentage.

However, each of the four games played by Big Ten teams against Arizona State will not count toward the conference standings. Saturday’s matchup against the Buckeyes will be the Spartans’ first conference game of the season.

In the Big Ten coaches’ preseason poll, Michigan State was picked to finish sixth in the conference.

Scouting Ohio State

Ohio State (0-2-0, 0-2-0-0 Big Ten) dropped both road games to the Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier this week by scores of 4-1 and 2-0. Junior forward Gustaf Westlund scored the only goal of the series for the Buckeyes with an assist from junior defenseman Ryan O’Connell. Nappier allowed five goals on 61 Minnesota shot attempts.

The Buckeyes were picked to finish third in the preseason Big Ten coaches’ poll and are working to replace about 50 percent of its offensive production from a year ago.

Broadcast info

Both games at the Schottenstein Center will be broadcast on BTN+, the Big Ten Network’s paid streaming service. Ohio State Radio will carry the game on 1460 ESPN Columbus.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for game one Saturday and game two Sunday.