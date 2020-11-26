Two weeks after Ohio State felt the effects of an outbreak on the Maryland football team, the Buckeyes may have COVID-19 cases of their own.

According to 24/7 Sports’ Dave Biddle, several Ohio State players have tested positive for COVID-19. Several reports from Letterman Row have indicated that Ohio State’s game against Illinois on Saturday is still expected to be played at this time.

Ohio State did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Protocols for positive COVID-19 tests require the team member to sit out of competition for 21 days in order to receive proper cardiac evaluations.

Big Ten rules established a six-game minimum for teams to be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship. The Buckeyes have already missed out on a game with the Maryland cancelation, which was announced Nov. 11.

Ohio State currently has played four regular season games with three left on the schedule.

The rule would be adjusted if the average number of games played by each conference team dips below six games.