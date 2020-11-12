After being able to meet in person for less than a month, student organizations are going back to virtual meetings.

Student organizations will no longer be permitted to meet in person due to an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates on campus, according to a university email sent to student organization leaders Thursday.

“As we near the point in the semester where in-person instruction will be ending and students will be moving away from campus, we must all exercise an abundance of caution to contain the spread of the virus,” the email reads.

The seven-day average student positivity rate at the university reached 1.94 percent Saturday, the highest mark since early September.

Ohio State announced Oct. 14 that student organizations could host in-person events indoors in groups of 10 or fewer people starting Oct. 19. Groups had been able to convene outside in groups of 10 or fewer people since Sept. 23 following a suspension beginning Aug. 28.