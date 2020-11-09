The University Senate approved removing the 2.0 minimum GPA requirement to take fall semester courses pass/no pass Monday.

A resolution to allow pass/no pass option for all general education and elective courses fall semester was approved Sept. 17. University Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPherson said Ohio State will discuss a more “holistic” plan for a pass/no pass option for spring semester in January.

According to the university announcement, a grade of D or higher will be marked as a “pass” and any grade below a D as “no pass.” Pass/no pass grades will not count towards students’ final GPA calculation.

Individual colleges had the opportunity to opt into pass/no pass grading for major and minor courses for the 2020-21 academic year. The College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Human Ecology, College of Pharmacy, John Glenn College of Public Affairs and College of Social Work approved a pass/no pass option for major and minor courses, with varying grade requirements to earn a “pass.”