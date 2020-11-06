A day after men’s hockey released the first half of its schedule, women’s hockey followed suit Friday with its own slate of games.

The WCHA released an eight-game schedule that will run from Nov. 20 until Dec. 19 before teams break until the season resumes Jan. 1. Ohio State will open its play with a pair of games at Minnesota Nov. 21-22.

The Buckeyes will return home to host Wisconsin Nov. 27-28 and Minnesota Dec.11-12. Ohio State will cap off the first half of the season with a pair of road games against Wisconsin Dec.18-19.

“We look forward to getting our season started later this month,” WCHA Women’s League commissioner Jennifer Flowers said. “One of our primary goals throughout our return to competition discussions has been to provide our student-athletes the opportunity to compete. We are pleased to have determined a path that allows that to happen. We continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape and remain committed to playing as complete a schedule as possible.”

Safety protocols are still being finalized as well as a decision on game attendance.