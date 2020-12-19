Ohio State will be playing for a Big Ten Championship Saturday, but it will be doing it without a key offensive weapon.
Junior wide receiver Chris Olave, who has posted 528 receiving yards and five touchdowns through five games, will be unable to add to his totals after being ruled unavailable in Ohio State’s status report. Graduate linebacker Baron Browning and graduate punter Drue Chrisman are also unavailable.
Despite Olave’s absence, Ohio State’s offensive line will see the return of three starters: redshirt junior center Josh Myers, senior tackle Thayer Munford and redshirt sophomore tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.
On the defensive side, graduate linebacker Tuf Borland will also make his return to the field after missing the Michigan State game.
Game-Time
SAF Marcus Hooker
Unavailable
WR Chris Booker
CB Cam Brown
LB Baron Browning
RB Steele Chambers
P Drue Chrisman
DL Jacolbe Cowan
LB Tommy Eichenberg
DE Tyler Friday
DT Zaid Hamdan
WR Jaylen Harris
QB Gunnar Hoak
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
LB Cade Kacherski
QB Jagger Laroe
WR Chris Olave
TE Corey Rau
LB Ben Schmiesing
SAF Bryson Shaw
OL Ryan Smith
WR Jaxon Smith Njigba
DB Alec Taylor
SAF Kourt Williams