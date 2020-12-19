Ohio State will be playing for a Big Ten Championship Saturday, but it will be doing it without a key offensive weapon.

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave, who has posted 528 receiving yards and five touchdowns through five games, will be unable to add to his totals after being ruled unavailable in Ohio State’s status report. Graduate linebacker Baron Browning and graduate punter Drue Chrisman are also unavailable.

Despite Olave’s absence, Ohio State’s offensive line will see the return of three starters: redshirt junior center Josh Myers, senior tackle Thayer Munford and redshirt sophomore tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

On the defensive side, graduate linebacker Tuf Borland will also make his return to the field after missing the Michigan State game.

Game-Time

SAF Marcus Hooker

Unavailable

WR Chris Booker

CB Cam Brown

LB Baron Browning

RB Steele Chambers

P Drue Chrisman

DL Jacolbe Cowan

LB Tommy Eichenberg

DE Tyler Friday

DT Zaid Hamdan

WR Jaylen Harris

QB Gunnar Hoak

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB Cade Kacherski

QB Jagger Laroe

WR Chris Olave

TE Corey Rau

LB Ben Schmiesing

SAF Bryson Shaw

OL Ryan Smith

WR Jaxon Smith Njigba

DB Alec Taylor

SAF Kourt Williams