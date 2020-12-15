Ohio State may have only played five games, but the efforts of its players were recognized Tuesday.

Ohio State saw nine players selected by the coaches and seven players by the media to the 2020 All-Big Ten teams on offense. Junior quarterback Justin Fields captured the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year awards while junior guard Wyatt Davis was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Fields, who has scored 20 touchdowns and 1,646 total yards through five games, earned both awards for a second consecutive season. An Ohio State quarterback has won the Quarterback of the Year award each of the last five seasons and the Offensive Player of the Year award since 2018.

Fields also earned first-team All Big Ten spots on both the media and coaches teams.

For the first time in school history, Davis won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman award while playing offensive guard. However, the Buckeyes had won the award on eight previous occasions at different spots on the line and the latest coming in 2017 when former center Billy Price earned the award.

All five starting offensive linemen landed on an all-conference team with Davis and senior tackle Thayer Munford landing on both the media and coaches first teams. Redshirt junior center Josh Myers landed on the coaches All-Big Ten first-team, however was voted to the second-team by the media.

Although they were left off all three media teams, redshirt sophomore tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and sophomore guard Harry Miller earned spots on the coaches teams with the former landing on the second-team and latter on the third-team.

Ohio State’s dynamic receiving duo of junior Chris Olave and sophomore Garrett Wilson were recognized on the first-team by the coaches and the second-team by the media.

Redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague was selected to the second-team by both the media and coaches.

Conference defensive honors will be announced Wednesday with special teams honors and the Coach of the Year to follow Thursday.