The Ohio State football team is set to travel to play Michigan State, but it will do so without a few key players.
Following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, which led to a cancelation of last week’s game against Illinois, Ohio State will be missing some players against Michigan State Saturday.
The Buckeyes are greatly affected up front — losing three starters on the offensive line: redshirt junior center Josh Myers, senior tackle Thayer Munford and redshirt sophomore tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Ohio State will be without a key leader on the defensive end as three-year captain and graduate linebacker Tuf Borland was listed as unavailable. Junior safety Josh Proctor and defensive end Tyler Friday round out key inactives on the defense.
Current Big Ten protocols require a player who tested positive for COVID-19 to miss 21 days before being allowed to compete again.
Unavailable
- WR Kamryn Babb
- LB Tuf Borland
- CB Cam Brown
- WR Mookie Cooper
- DL Jacolbe Cowan
- DL Aaron Cox
- RB Marcus Crowley
- DE Tyler Friday
- TE Patrick Gurd
- WR Jaylen Harris
- OL Paris Johnson, Jr.
- DB Cam Kittle
- QB Jagger Laroe
- LS Roen McCullough
- OL Thayer Munford
- OL Josh Myers
- OL Nicholas Petit-Frere
- DE Noah Potter
- SAF Josh Proctor
- TE Joe Royer
- WR Gee Scott
- DB Alec Taylor
- SAF Kourt Williams