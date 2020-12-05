The Ohio State football team is set to travel to play Michigan State, but it will do so without a few key players.

Following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, which led to a cancelation of last week’s game against Illinois, Ohio State will be missing some players against Michigan State Saturday.

The Buckeyes are greatly affected up front — losing three starters on the offensive line: redshirt junior center Josh Myers, senior tackle Thayer Munford and redshirt sophomore tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Ohio State will be without a key leader on the defensive end as three-year captain and graduate linebacker Tuf Borland was listed as unavailable. Junior safety Josh Proctor and defensive end Tyler Friday round out key inactives on the defense.

Current Big Ten protocols require a player who tested positive for COVID-19 to miss 21 days before being allowed to compete again.

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

LB Tuf Borland

CB Cam Brown

WR Mookie Cooper

DL Jacolbe Cowan

DL Aaron Cox

RB Marcus Crowley

DE Tyler Friday

TE Patrick Gurd

WR Jaylen Harris

OL Paris Johnson, Jr.

DB Cam Kittle

QB Jagger Laroe

LS Roen McCullough

OL Thayer Munford

OL Josh Myers

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

DE Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

TE Joe Royer

WR Gee Scott

DB Alec Taylor

SAF Kourt Williams