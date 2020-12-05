On numerous occasions this season, Ohio State players and coaches spoke on the importance of having depth — especially in a season like this one.

Following a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Buckeyes to pause team activities last week, No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) needed to reach into their deep pool of talent as it had 23 players unavailable in its 52-12 win over Michigan State (2-4). Interim head coach Larry Johnson said the Buckeyes put their “next man up” mentality on display against the Spartans.

“We have a great culture of guys that believe in each other, believe in the brotherhood and then the next man up,” Johnson said Saturday. “It was a great team effort.”

Ohio State came into East Lansing, Michigan, without three of its starting offensive linemen. Redshirt junior center Josh Myers, redshirt sophomore tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and senior tackle Thayer Munford all missed Saturday’s game.

Myers’ absence forced sophomore guard Harry Miller into the center position, while sophomore guard Matthew Jones slid into Miller’s normal position at left guard. Sophomore tackle Dawand Jones and redshirt sophomore tackle Max Wray filled in at the tackle spots.

Although the makeshift offensive line had some slip-ups, they helped push the Ohio State offense to its highest point total since the season opener.

“I thought they battled. Was it perfect? I’m sure it wasn’t perfect. But they battled,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “It was just great to see those guys battling in there. It was good to see some young guys.”

The Buckeyes also produced 323 yards on the ground Saturday — their largest total of the season.

Graduate running back Trey Sermon praised the offensive line for their role in his season-best 112-yard performance.

“I’m really happy for those guys. They worked very hard and they came here to play, they came here to make the most of their opportunities and that’s what they did today,” Sermon said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State was without three-time captain and graduate linebacker Tuf Borland as well as junior safety Josh Proctor and junior defensive end Tyler Friday. Despite the key losses in various Buckeye defensive rotations, the defense had one of their stronger performances this season.

Michigan State was held to under 300 total yards and turned the ball over four times as the Buckeyes played much deeper into their depth.

“I think our kids came out with a chip on their shoulder, they had something to prove and I thought they did very well,” Johnson said. “They played as a unit and I think that was really key too. They were having fun out there, when you have fun you can fly around.”

Ohio State didn’t just utilize this mentality on the field as the Buckeyes were without four coaches — including their typical head coach Day.

Johnson, who is typically the defensive line coach, served as the interim head coach Saturday and earned his first career win as a college head coach.

“I think his leadership had a big part of how well our team played today and the energy that they played with,” Day said. “[I] Couldn’t be happier for him. To see him get the Gatorade bath at the end, I had a tear in my eye.”

Junior quarterback Justin Fields was without his typical support system with Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis remaining in Columbus.

Fields was undeterred by being without his coaches — finishing with 303 total yards and four touchdowns— and said he felt like he was a coach at times.

“It kinda felt like I was almost the coach for offense at times,” Fields said. “I think the guys with me, the leaders we have on offense, they made my job easier.”

Fields also pointed to quality control coach Keenan Bailey as a helpful figure in Day and Dennis’ absence.

Ohio State was also without co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and special teams coordinator Matt Barnes.

Day is able to physically return to team activities Monday.

Although Day said he was proud of his team’s ability to rally, the focus has now shifted to The Game and the Michigan Wolverines.

“To see the team rally together in this moment, we certainly have a lot of football to play, but we live to see another day and with these kind of challenges and the adversity that we’ve been through, it is, I think it is a moment,” Day said. “It’s something that everyone needs to enjoy tonight and then we’re on the Team Up North.”