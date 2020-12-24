The first weeks of a semester are typically busy, but between classes, COVID-19 testing, self-sequestering and moving back into residence halls, Ohio State students will have their hands full in order to safely return to on-campus living.

Students returning to on-campus housing will be required to sequester themselves from others, complete a mail-in coronavirus test and take a second test the day they arrive, according to a Monday universitywide email from the Office of Student Life.

“Before coming to campus, we strongly urge students to self-sequester and adjust their schedule in whatever way possible to accommodate,” Kellie Uhrig, associate vice president for the Office of Student Life, said in an email Wednesday.

Students are recommended to sequester for 10 days prior to their return, according to the Monday email. They will not be permitted to move into their residence halls until they complete a second test at Jesse Owens North the day they arrive and should self-sequester in their dorm until receiving a negative test result.

Students who cannot sequester themselves before returning to campus are also asked to wear masks and physically distance as much as possible inside their rooms if they have roommates, Uhrig said.

“If a student has extenuating circumstances that will not allow them to self-sequester before coming to campus, they should get a COVID-19 test immediately upon their return and limit interaction with others until receiving their test results,” Uhrig said.

Move-in will occur between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24, during the second week of spring semester instruction. All classes will be virtual until Jan. 25. Uhrig said the virtual nature of instruction allows for a safe move-in during this period, as on-campus students have time to self-sequester a full 10 days between New Year’s and returning to Ohio State.

Thirty-minute time slots are available for students to move into their residence halls from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day during move-in week, according to the housing website.

On-campus students are required to complete a mail-in Vault Health saliva test one week before they return, according to the email. Tests must be shipped within 24 hours of administration, according to the test kit instructions.

“We recommend you order your kit as soon as possible to ensure ample time for delivery,” the email states.

All students are also required to take a COVID-19 test at Jesse Owens North 30 to 60 minutes before checking in at the front desk of their residence hall. Students can sign up for the test via the MyChart website or app.

Weekly coronavirus testing will continue during spring semester and will expand to off-campus students. As an extra incentive, students who comply with testing requirements will be automatically entered into drawings for gift cards and other prizes, according to the email.