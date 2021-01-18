Although the gunslinger may be different in 2021, the Buckeyes will return one of their most dangerous weapons.

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave announced that he will return to Ohio State Monday. The California native caught 50 balls for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season.

“Thank you to coach Day for giving a young kid for San Diego, California the opportunity,” Olave said in a statement Monday. “There are so many great memories but we’re not done yet.”

With Olave’s return, the 2020 Ohio State receiving corps remains intact for Justin Fields’ replacement at quarterback.