For Ohio State to claim its ninth national title, a battle-tested Buckeyes secondary will have to slow an explosive Crimson Tide unit led by a Heisman winner.

Throughout the season, defenses have failed to find an answer for an Alabama passing attack that is averaging just less than 350 yards a game. Ohio State’s secondary has struggled against a few of the nation’s top offenses in the country — surrendering 400 passing yards to Clemson and 491 to Indiana — and a final challenge against an air attack populated by senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith will await the Buckeyes in Miami.

Despite the daunting task ahead, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs emphasized a fearless mentality heading into the game.

“I mean, we’re going to go play. I don’t think you can play a game scared. I think that would be probably the worst thing you could do,” Coombs said Wednesday. “But you have to also acknowledge when you’re playing teams that are really, really good at what they do. And they are and we acknowledge that, so we understand the challenge that’s ahead of us and we’re preparing to play.”

Boasting an impressive 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns, Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since former Michigan wideout Desmond Howard captured the award in 1991.

Smith said he is looking forward to the matchup up with Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, who became a consensus All-American Thursday.

“He’s very crafty. He mixes his technique up some and just everything he does. He’s a technician with everything he does, and he’s a great player,” Smith said Wednesday.

Wade, who struggled at times in the Sugar Bowl defending Clemson senior wide receiver Cornell Powell, said he is also looking forward to going up against a high-caliber player like Smith.

Despite the focus that will be given to the 1-on-1 matchup on the outside, Wade said he only cares about which team comes out on top Monday.

“DeVonta is a very great player, quick and shifty and fast. You see it on his highlights. He can do everything in the book as a receiver, and just really looking for that matchup at the end of the day. Just want to win that game,” Wade said Wednesday.

Wade will be tasked with defending passes from fellow Jacksonville, Florida, native Mac Jones. The redshirt junior quarterback finished third in the Heisman voting and has passed for more than 4,000 yards to go along with 36 passing touchdowns and just 4 interceptions.

Jones credited his success to the players and coaches around him.

“It’s really just an awesome experience to be able to lead these guys, and I’ve said this before, but they make everything go,” Jones said Wednesday. “We have a great play caller and then we have a great offensive line and skill players that make it all happen.”

As prolific as the attack has been, one of the Crimson Tide’s most electrifying targets was lost to injury during the fifth game of the season.

However, junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returned to practice Tuesday, and although his availability for Monday’s game is up in the air, Coombs said he will demand attention in the preparation process.

“I think you absolutely have to prepare like he’s going to play, and I would promise you that he’s an extraordinary athlete, extraordinary receiver,” Coombs said. “My hats off to him. If he’s been able to recover and rehab and all those kind of things, I think those stories are great for college football.”

With a surplus of weapons, including sophomore wide receiver John Metchie III, on the Alabama side, Ohio State’s depth at secondary will be tested.

With Wade manning the No. 1 cornerback position, junior cornerback Sevyn Banks is slotted right behind him.

Banks broke up one pass against Clemson and intercepted another on the biggest stage of his career.

Senior cornerback Marcus Williamson said he has seen the growth of Banks throughout the year.

“I think he’s just reached a new comfort level and been able to trust his training, trust his body, his technique, and now you get to see the results on the playing field,” Williamson said Wednesday. “So we’re excited to see Sevyn on Monday make some plays and help bring a ring home.”

While Wade and the rest of the team prepare for the tough task ahead, the leader of the unit has not let the individual matchups distract from the main goal.

“Really all I care about is winning the game, and if we win by one point, that’s all I care about. That’s all I care about is just winning by one point at the end of the day and just getting this national championship,” Wade said.