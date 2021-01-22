Two seasons and just two losses later, legendary quarterback Justin Fields is heading to the NFL, leaving a huge void for head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to fill.

The junior quarterback never lost a game within the Big Ten while collecting numerous accolades en route to what will likely be an early first-round selection in the NFL draft. With a trio of young quarterbacks battling to replace Fields, Day said they will work to get them as many reps as possible in the preseason in order to be fully prepared for the 2021 campaign.

“Those guys are gonna roll and they’re gonna get as many reps as they can and then if one guy starts to separate early on then he goes and runs with it,” Day said Friday. “Usually in these situations, it kinda takes care of itself and somebody steps up and if they don’t we keep rolling from there.”

With just three spring practices and a limited offseason and preseason, freshmen quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller shared the responsibilities of backing up Fields last season.

Both appeared in the later stages of games and found the end zone with each picking up a rushing touchdown last season.

However, Day emphasized that the duo didn’t get quite enough in-game reps, pointing to cancellations and closer games as key reasons why reps weren’t available for the freshmen.

“You don’t really know what you have in a quarterback until they’re playing in the game, these guys have had very, very limited reps,” Day said. “We get to see them in practice every day, but really, what matters is how they play.”

With plenty of extenuating circumstances limiting Stroud and Miller’s ability to grow in the offense, Day said the two approached last season the best they could and are still figuring out the Ohio State offense heading into this offseason.

“They’re both young, they’re both learning the offense,” Day said. “They did a good job of it, better than I expected.”

Although Stroud was getting the majority of snaps in relief of Fields in the later half of the season, Day said that he isn’t any further along than Miller.

Stroud and Miller are not the only two battling for Fields’ spot; incoming freshman and five-star recruit Kyle McCord is also looking to take the reins as the starting quarterback.

McCord was a three-year starter for St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, leading the Hawks to three consecutive state championships.

In his three years at the helm of the Hawks offense, McCord broke Philadelphia Catholic League career records for passing yards with 6,887 and passing touchdowns with 88.

With McCord arriving in Columbus as an early enrollee and spring practices approaching, Day said they may have to switch up how they normally conduct spring practices in order to get the development of his young quarterbacks further along.

“We’re gonna have to find ways this spring, between C.J., Jack and Kyle, to give them as many game-like situations to figure out exactly what we got,” Day said. “We’re gonna try to simulate games the best we can in practice, which may be a unique way of doing this spring. So we’re gonna look at all those things to try and figure it out because we need to be further along.”

This is not Day’s first rodeo when it comes to quarterback competitions.

While serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018, Day was in the middle of a quarterback battle between Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow to replace another all-time great and multi-year starter in J.T. Barrett.

However, the circumstances of that competition and the one that approaches are much different as both quarterbacks entered the contest with at least two seasons in the program. This time around, Day is dealing with three guys with limited college football experience.

Although the Ohio State quarterback room is young, Day said the competing signal callers recognize the importance that comes with being the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes.

“Now they’re fighting to be the starter and with that comes great responsibility,” Day said. “Being the starting quarterback at Ohio State is unlike any other position there is and I think they get that, I think they understand it.”