After a series of draft announcements from Buckeyes, a key piece on the offensive line decided to return Saturday.

Senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford announced that he will return for an additional year in order to obtain his degree. Munford played in 46 games over the course of his four-year career.

In a statement, Munford apologized for falling short in the national championship game Monday.

“With that said I am coming back for another year to achieve my goal and getting my degree that I have promise my family and my self that I will get my degree before I leave,” Munford said. “I will be the first person in my family to get a degree from a college.”

The NCAA offered an additional year of eligibility — allowing seniors like Munford to return.